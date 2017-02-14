Two people were killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run in west suburban Maywood, police said.Eyewitnesses said the driver of a minivan took off running after she crashed into a cab that was pulling out of a driveway in the 1100-block of South 9th Avenue around 3:40 a.m.A source said the driver of the cab was picking up his sister from their parents' house to take her to work. They were both rushed to Loyola University Medical Center.Their mother spoke about what she heard moments after her children walked out of the house."She walked out the door, got in the cab. Me and my husband were sitting on the bed. Next thing I heard was a loud boom. My husband ran outside. My son was pinned right here to this tree," she said.Police officers caught the minivan driver. She was taken into custody.As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, no charges had been filed.