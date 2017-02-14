NEWS

2 killed in Maywood hit-and-run crash involving minivan, taxi

By
MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
Two people were killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run in west suburban Maywood, police said.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of a minivan took off running after she crashed into a cab that was pulling out of a driveway in the 1100-block of South 9th Avenue around 3:40 a.m.

A source said the driver of the cab was picking up his sister from their parents' house to take her to work. They were both rushed to Loyola University Medical Center.

Their mother spoke about what she heard moments after her children walked out of the house.

"She walked out the door, got in the cab. Me and my husband were sitting on the bed. Next thing I heard was a loud boom. My husband ran outside. My son was pinned right here to this tree," she said.

Police officers caught the minivan driver. She was taken into custody.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, no charges had been filed.
Related Topics:
newscrashtaxitraffic fatalitiesMaywood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trudeau says it's not his job to 'lecture' Trump on Syrian refugees
Democrats call for more inquiries after Michael Flynn's resignation
Harward, Petraeus under consideration to replace Flynn as national security adviser
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Gary
Michael Flynn resigns as National Security Adviser
Who is listening? Smart hub devices spark privacy concerns
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
2 girls remain critical after separate shootings, reward offered
Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey charged with child sexual abuse
Nearly 50 arrested in Chicago area during immigration roundups
Show More
2 shot in Uptown run to Sonic for help
Trump aide repeats debunked voter fraud claim, offers no new evidence
Woman's insurance cancelled over Facebook pictures
DHS arrested 680 immigrants in week-long roundup
Playboy: Nude photos are back
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
More Photos