  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping... ABC News Special Report around 9:30AM
NEWS

2 teens killed after fall from 18th-floor balcony at Myrtle Beach hotel

Camelot By the Sea Hotel (Credit: WPDE)

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina --
Authorities say two teenage girls fell to their deaths from the 18th-floor balcony of a beachfront hotel in South Carolina.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says 16-year-old Daniela Flores fell to a 10th-floor parking deck, while 17-year-old Amber Franco's body was found on the roof of a ground-level Dunkin' Donuts. The hotel has 18 floors.

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby tells news outlets someone called 911 to report seeing the girls fall Wednesday at the Camelot By the Sea Hotel.

Crosby says both teens were students at Myrtle Beach High School, which is on spring break this week.

He says authorities do not suspect foul play, but don't know yet exactly what prompted the falls.
