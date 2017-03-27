MURDER

2 teens linked to pregnant woman's murder, police say

Police arrested Jonathan Guizar, 19, and Isaac Razo, 17, Sunday morning. Detectives identified Razo as the boyfriend of 20-year-old Amber Baker before her death. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Two arrests were made Sunday in connection with the murder of a pregnant Fresno woman last month, the Fresno Police Department said.

Police arrested Jonathan Guizar, 19, and Isaac Razo, 17, Sunday morning. Detectives identified Razo as the boyfriend of 20-year-old Amber Baker, who was found dead in February.

Investigators said Baker was shot to death near her 4-month-old child while they were inside her Central Fresno apartment. Baker was also pregnant when she was killed.

Detectives said Guizar is not a suspect for Baker's death, but may have witnessed the shooting and was wanted for questioning.

"It is a sense of no remorse," Fresno Police Lt. Dave Madrigal said after the arrests. "They have no conscience to be out partying it up after taking the life of somebody."

Razo was released to his mother, and Guizar was booked into the Fresno County Jail on separate robbery charges.

Baker's sister Katie said, "There's really nothing to say. Isaac was arrested and released for what reason I don't know. I'm tired of dealing with the back and forth of not knowing what is going on, and just frustrated in general."

Police are still searching for Gabriel Garza, 18, in connection to the homicide, as well as his mother who may have helped him flee. Police had a message for them both Sunday.

"Turn yourself in," Madrigal said. "We're looking for you, and it is just a matter of time before we find you."
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
