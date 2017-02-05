NEWS

2 teens remembered a year after their murder in Gary

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mark Skipper, 15, and Kasreeyal Hester, 17, were fatally shot Feb. 5, 2016 in Gary, Ind. (WLS)

Evelyn Holmes
GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember two teenagers who were murdered a year ago in Gary, Ind.

Mark Skipper, 15, and Kasreeyal Hester, 17, were killed Feb. 5, 2016. They were found fatally shot inside a vehicle in the 800-block of Burr Street, police said.

At a baseball field in Hammond, Ind., balloons were released Saturday to remember the teens.

Skipper's friends remembered his sense of humor and dreams of becoming a professional athlete. He was a quarterback on the varsity football team at Morton High School in Hammond, Ind.

Hester's friends said the Gary teen also had dreams of playing in the NFL.

Hester had been out celebrating his birthday with Skipper after picking him up at his home.

It's unclear why the boys were targeted.

Gary police have not made any arrests.

Kasreeyal Hester.

Mark Skipper.

Related Topics:
newshomicideshootingGaryIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Vigil held for 2 teens fatally shot in Gary
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Woman, 58, found dead in Wheaton; person of interest held
Where the Legal Showdown Over Trump's Travel Ban Stands
Mike Pence on Russia in Ukraine: 'We're Watching and Very Troubled'
More News
Top Stories
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
Woman, 58, found dead in Wheaton; person of interest held
Veteran fighting deportation after 2 tours in Afghanistan
Man charged in murder of Queens, NY, jogger
Vigil held for South Elgin boy, 12, allegedly beaten by classmate
Heather Mack apparently confesses in YouTube videos to mother's murder
Top 13 meal deals for Super Bowl 51
Show More
For Trump foes, Democratic gains may remain elusive in 2018
Hundreds of pizzas from Pizzeria Uno sent to troops overseas for Super Bowl
Police investigate possible shooting on Eisenhower Expressway
Super Bowl ads to watch: Sexy Mr. Clean; Baby Ditka
2 charged in shooting of woman in Munster
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: One Million Degrees helping low-income community college students
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
App makes it easier for kids with autism to enjoy Chicago's museums
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video