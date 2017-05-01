  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

24-hour vigil honors fallen Chicago police officers

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Police Honor Guard will hold a 24-hour vigil for fallen officers starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The honor guard created the Field of Honor on Monday by placing 575 American flags in front of the Water Wall at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park near Soldier Field in Chicago.

Each flag represents a Chicago officer who died in the line of duty.

All Gold Star family members are welcome to join the honor guard as they pay tribute to the officers, who will be holding vigil until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information, visit: http://cpdmemorial.org/events/24-hour-honor-guard-vigil/
Related Topics:
newschicago police departmentsoldier fieldvigilChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Dallas mayor: 2 bodies found in home, including suspected paramedic shooter
Attacker kills 1, wounds 3 in stabbings at Texas university
Yale student teachers on 'indefinite' hunger strike
More News
Top Stories
May Day in Chicago: Thousands march for immigrant rights
Skywest flight diverted due to smoke on plane
Police: Woman agreed to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
Garage where real estate mogul Lee Miglin murder occurred center of court case
Missouri authorities probe death of Iowa student from Arlington Heights
Attacker kills 1, wounds 3 in stabbings at Texas university
Boy who befriended Stephen Curry dies after cancer fight
Show More
Woman: Note from Chinese 'prisoner' hidden in new purse
Man accused of killing girlfriend in front of her 3 kids
President Obama returning to Chicago Wednesday
McDonald's debuts 'superfluous' frork utensil with new sandwiches
Trump administration ending Michelle Obama's girls education program
More News
Photos
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
Cool or creepy? New sculpture draws strong reactions
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
More Photos