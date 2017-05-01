24-hour vigil honors fallen Chicago police officers

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Police Honor Guard will hold a 24-hour vigil for fallen officers starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
The honor guard created the Field of Honor on Monday by placing 575 American flags in front of the Water Wall at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park near Soldier Field in Chicago.
Each flag represents a Chicago officer who died in the line of duty.
All Gold Star family members are welcome to join the honor guard as they pay tribute to the officers, who will be holding vigil until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
For more information, visit: http://cpdmemorial.org/events/24-hour-honor-guard-vigil/