SCHOOL CLOSINGS

School Closings in Chicago Area

CHICAGO (WLS) --


Find out if your school, business or daycare center is closed because of a weather emergency.

All Chicago Public Schools are closed on Friday, Feb. 9, due to the anticipated snowfall.

The Emergency Closing Center lists the status of all reported ECC facilities. If you do not see your facility listed it means the facility has not reported a status change to ECC.


If the list above will not display, please click here for a text-only version.

If the links above are not working, or do not load any results, please click here for an alternate feed.
