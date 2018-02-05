SHOPPING

Art Van shoppers could score free furniture if it snows on Super Bowl Sunday

Art Van Furniture (file)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago area furniture shoppers once again have the chance to get their purchases refunded if it snows more than three inches on Super Bowl Sunday.

As part of its "Let It Snow" promotion, Art Van Furniture said it will fully refund all purchases of $999 or more made on January 5, 6, 7, and 8 if it snows at least three inches on February 4.

In 2015, Art Van Furniture refunded over $2 million to Chicagoland customers after a record-breaking 16.2 inches fell on Super Bowl Sunday.

Participating locations across the Chicago area include 20 Art Van Furniture, Scott Shuptrine Interiors and Art Van PureSleep stores in Algonquin, Batavia, Bedford Park, Bloomingdale, Burbank, Chicago, Deerfield, Downers Grove, Glendale Heights, Harwood Heights, Kildeer, Merrillville, Naperville, Orland Park, Plainfield, Portage, Schaumburg, Willowbrook, and Woodridge (Bolingbrook), Ill. and Portage, Ind.

Art Van said participating customers will receive refunds (including sales tax and delivery fees) on furniture, mattresses, and flooring items if the O'Hare International Airport National Weather Measurement Station in Chicago records a snowfall of three inches or more between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on February 4. A minimum purchase of $999 is required.
