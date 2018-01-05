CPD officer who fatally shot Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones suspended after alleged bar fight

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police confirmed that Officer Robert Rialmo, who fatally shot 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and 55-year-old Bettie Jones while on duty the day after Christmas 2015, has been suspended with pay after allegedly getting into a bar fight.

CPD Spokesman Anthony Gugliemli said that at about 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 17, police were called to Moretti's Ristorante and Pizzeria in the city's Edison Park neighborhood for a bar fight allegedly involving Rialmo. When officers arrived he had already left.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was notified of the incident, investigated and asked the Cook County State's Attorney to file charges. The State's Attorney declined to do so, Guglielmi said. The case was then passed on to Superintendent Eddie Johnson's office for legal review.

Rialmo was suspended with pay for the alleged fight.

Rialmo made national headlines for the fatal shooting of Jones and LeGrier. Rialmo has said he fired at LeGrier because the teen swung at him with a baseball bat. But COPA found no evidence that LeGrier swung the bat at Rialmo and ruled the shooting unjustified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentfightpolice officer suspendedChicagoEdison Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News