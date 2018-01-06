Chicago police officer among 3 hurt in Near West Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer and two men were injured in a Near West Side crash after the officer was responding to shots fired Saturday morning.

The officer was responding to a report of a person shot in the 2300-block of West Adams Street at about 2:49 a.m., police said. The officer was then involved in a three vehicle crash in the 2000-block of West Madison Street.

The officer was transported to Rush Hospital, where he was treated and released. The male drivers of the other two cars, ages 39 and 44, were transported to Stroger Hospital, where they were in stable condition.

Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.
