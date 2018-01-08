SOCIETY

Trucker pulls over on highway, salutes veteran's funeral procession

(Kristen Collins)

ST . LOUIS (WLS) --
A truck driver in Missouri stopped on a highway shoulder to pay respects during a funeral procession for a fellow veteran.

On Friday, Bradley Faulkner, a truck driver and U.S. Army veteran, pulled his rig over on Highway 70 outside St. Louis, exited his cab and placed his hand over his heart.

The procession for Fred Ladage was headed to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Ladage's grandaughter, Kristen Collins, posted a photo of Faulkner with his hand on his chest on her Facebook page on Friday.

She wanted to find the man and thank him.

In the post, Collins said: "While in the funeral procession today to Jefferson barracks to lay my grandfather to rest a man driving a truck pulled off and made honor as we all proceeded. Thank you for showing such great honor - I found and got to personally thank this man!!"

Within 30 minutes, Collins discovered that she and Faulkner's wife shared a mutual friend and, later that night, she thanked him personally for his tribute.

Faulkner, who served nine years in the Army and did a stint in Iraq, said he noticed the Patriot Guard Riders and saluted the hearse as it passed.

However, Faulkner said he would have paid his respects during any funeral procession. It's just something he learned while growing up in the South.

"Being a veteran didn't change anything about the situation," said Faulkner, who left the Army in February. "If I had known it was a funeral for anybody, I would have stopped and done that. ... I'm born and raised in Tennessee. Down there that's just what they do. Anytime you see a funeral coming down the road, you stop your vehicle."

He hopes that for just a moment, when the mourning family sees him standing there, it can give them a split second of comfort.

"You never know someone's situation," he said. "It doesn't hurt you to try to do what positive things you can."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveteransfeel goodMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
CPD vs. CFD charity baseball game to be held Wednesday night
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Restaurant ridicules teen for paying bill with coins
Boys and Girls Clubs of America honor 'Youth of the Year'
More Society
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News