Aldi to hold hiring events at 63 Chicagoland, NW Indiana stores

The grocery chain Aldi is on the lookout for 100 new employees for 63 stores in south Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.The company will be hosting a "one-day hiring spree" on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 63 locations across the region, according to a statement released Friday.Positions available include store associates, shift managers and manager trainees.Events will be held throughout Chicago and in Blue Island, Glenwood, Cicero, Gary, Ind., and Michigan City, Ind.For a full list of job opportunities and stores hosting hiring events, visit: https://careers.aldi.us/