A Hinsdale McDonald's surprised a longtime customer for his 100th birthday Monday morning.For more than 20 years, Bob McCarthy has been ordering the "Big Breakfast" every morning at the McDonald's at 935 N York Road.After the restaurant's owner found out McCarthy would be celebrating his 100th birthday, he and his staff got to work planning the celebration.Family members and restaurant employees were on hand for the big celebration, complete with cake and balloons.