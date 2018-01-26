Ex-Wheaton attorney sentenced to prison for stealing from dead clients

Robert Beck. (Courtesy DuPage County State's Attorney)

WHEATON, Ill. --
A former suburban Chicago attorney has been sentenced to 54 months in prison for bilking the estates of several of clients.

Robert Beck of Mount Prospect was accused of taking money from a client's estate and using it for personal and business expenses. He then would steal money from another client's trust and use that money to repay the estates of previous victims.

According to DuPage County prosecutors, between July 2011 and Jan. 2015 Beck shuffled about $1.2 million between trusts in an effort to cover up his illegal activities. The scheme came to light when a bank investigator became suspicious and contacted law enforcement officials.

The 50-year-old Beck, who was disbarred in 2016, pleaded guilty to theft in exchange for prosecutors dropping charges that could have resulted in a prison sentence of up to 30 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftsentencingprisonWheatonMount Prospect
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News