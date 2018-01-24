Police investigate string of muggings in Old Town

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are investigating a string of muggings in the city's Old Town neighborhood.

Police said in each incident, the suspects approached the victims, grabbed or pushed them to the ground, and stole property. The suspects then fled in a white Nissan Maxima.

The incidents under investigation occurred:

- January 14 at 8:02 p.m. in the 1500-block of North Wieland Street
- January 16 at 6:01 p.m. in the 500-block of West Wisconsin Street

- January 22 at 7:15 p.m. in the 1200-block of North La Salle Drive

Police described the suspects as two African American males, 5 ft. 10 in. to 6 ft. 1 in. tall and between 165 to 160 lbs.; and an African American female, 5 ft. 9 in. to 5 ft. 11 in. tall. No further description was available.

If you have any information about these incidents, call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
