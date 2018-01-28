EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2999838" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newsviews: Hospitals help move homeless into housing. Part 1

Many homeless people are moving into housing thanks to local hospitals, including the University of Illinois Hospital, which launched a pilot project in 2015 called Better Health through Housing.The hospital is expanding its program and other hospitals in Chicago are starting similar programs of their own. Providing housing not only gets people into a safe and healthy place, but it also costs less than treating people who are homeless in hospital emergency rooms.Stephen Brown, director of preventive emergency medicine at the University of illiois Hospital, and Peter Toepfer, executive director of the Center for Housing and Health, talked to ABC7 about the program.The center is partnering with the hospital on the program.