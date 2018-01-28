NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Hospitals help move homeless into housing

Many homeless people are moving into housing thanks to local hospitals, including the University of Illinois Hospital, which launched a pilot project in 2015 called Better Health through Housing.

The hospital is expanding its program and other hospitals in Chicago are starting similar programs of their own. Providing housing not only gets people into a safe and healthy place, but it also costs less than treating people who are homeless in hospital emergency rooms.

Stephen Brown, director of preventive emergency medicine at the University of illiois Hospital, and Peter Toepfer, executive director of the Center for Housing and Health, talked to ABC7 about the program.

The center is partnering with the hospital on the program.

PART 1
EMBED More News Videos

Newsviews: Hospitals help move homeless into housing. Part 1

PART 2
EMBED More News Videos

Newsviews: Hospitals help move homeless into housing. Part 2

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthnewsviewshospitalshomeless
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: 50th anniversary of Special Olympics
Newsviews: Hiring ex-offenders
Newsviews: Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights
Newsviews: Planning for self-driving cars
Newsviews: Career service program helps LGBTQ youth, young adults
More newsviews
HEALTH & FITNESS
Monster truck delights children's hospital patients
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Consumer Reports: Best dishwasher detergents
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
ADHD study links teens' symptoms with digital media use
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News