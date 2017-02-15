2nd girl shot in head in weekend South Side shooting dies

CHICAGO (WLS) --Kanari Gentry-Bowers, 12, the second pre-teen girl who was struck by a stray bullet in separate shootings Saturday, died Wednesday, a source said.
Dawn Valenti, a community activist in contact with the family, said Kanari died at 3:38 p.m. in Stroger Hospital. Valenti said the family asked for privacy at this time, and will release a statement through the hospital.
Kanari was playing basketball outside Henderson Elementary School in the 1900-block of West 57th Street in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood around 7:15 p.m. Saturday when she was shot by a stray bullet.
The school where she was playing is located right in the middle of a turf war involving several gangs on both sides of Garfield Avenue.
Kanari's family was outraged.
"They're not doing anything but holding guns and protecting a city block that's not theirs. You've got to think about what I just said. A city block. Not your block. Not their block. You live in the city. So protect your city," Djuan Donald, the girl's uncle, said.
Shortly after Kanari was shot, 11-year-old Takiya Holmes was also struck by a stray bullet. She died on Tuesday. Antwon Jones, 19, has been charged with her murder and is being held without bond.