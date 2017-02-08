3 arrested in Elmwood Park, school lockdown lifted

Elmwood Park police said three people have been arrested, reportedly for suspicion in a vehicle theft, after a manhunt Wednesday afternoon.Chicago police joined officers from several other suburbs in northwest suburban Elmwood Park to search for the suspects, who were believed to be armed. Schools were placed on soft lockdown during the search.Police said they arrested two suspects shortly before 4 p.m. and the third suspect shortly after 4 p.m., police said.Several schools were placed on soft lockdown during the search. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 4 p.m. and students were let out of school.Police said they were pursuing a vehicle suspected of being stolen through Forest Park and River Forest before it reached Elmwood Park, where it crashed. The suspects fled that scene, police said.