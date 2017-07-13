NEWS

3 charged after Joliet fire kills 2 women, baby

Andy Cerros, 17, Manuel A. Escamilla, 18, and Eric J. Raya, 18, all of Joliet, were charged with six counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and (State's Attorney of Will County)

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
Three people were charged Thursday in connection to a fire in southwest suburban Joliet that killed three people, including a baby, last month.

Andy Cerros, 17, Manuel A. Escamilla, 18, and Eric J. Raya, 18, all of Joliet, were charged with six counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of arson, the State's Attorney of Will County said.

Three people were killed in the house fire in the 0-100-block of North Center Street on June 3.

The victims were identified as Jaquetta A. Rogers, 29, Regina L. Rogers, 28, and her 11-month-old daughter Royaltyblue Rogers.


Firefighters were called at about 2 a.m. and found the bodies of a baby and two women when they got to the house.

A man in the house jumped from a second-story window, fire officials said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newshouse fireJoliet
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump told French first lady, 'You're in such good shape'
'To me, I was dead already': Emotional stories take you inside horrific Grenfell Tower fire
Trump defends son again during Paris visit
Senate GOP releases revised health care bill as hunt for support goes on
More News
Top Stories
Flood concerns continue as Des Plaines River continues to rise
Illinois teen posts 'I love you so much' after allegedly killing mom
Human remains discovered in Pa. search; 1 of 4 missing men ID'd
Jose Quintana goes from White Sox to Cubs
Pastor gets 15 years for raping girls in church basement
ATM customers get 'help me' notes from along with cash
Sheriff: Man sneaks into tent, stabs man at north suburban campground
Show More
Woman stabbed outside Jefferson Park Blue Line station
Mom wants apology over McDonald's slide covered in poop
17-year-old girl missing from Milwaukee
Beloved 28-year-old giraffe Sabrena dies at Lincoln Park Zoo
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos