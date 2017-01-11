  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Lake in the Hills death investigations continue after 3 bodies found inside home

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --
Investigators plan to release more information Wednesday after three bodies were found inside a townhome in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills.

Emergency crews responded to a call about an unresponsive person in a home in the 2300-block of Daybreak Drive around 2:55 p.m. Firefighters broke down the front door and found three people dead inside.

Neighbors fear they may be a mother and her two children. They said they believe one child who lived here is about 8 years old and was not on her bus Tuesday morning.

"It's very sad because my daughter actually played with the little kids, the boy and the girl. It's actually unbelievable to have something like this to happen right next door. Whoever thought something this tragic would happen?" said Janaya Simmons, a neighbor.

Investigators spent Tuesday afternoon and evening removing evidence from the house.

Police said there is no known threat to the public.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
