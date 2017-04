Three people were hospitalized after a crash involving a CTA bus in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side Sunday morning, police said.A white Honda Accord was traveling south in the 9500-block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 3:44 a.m. when it collided with a Toyota Camry traveling east on 95th Street, police said. The Toyota then stuck a CTA bus.Police said three people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.Citations are pending, police said.