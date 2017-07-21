  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

3 injured in shootout on Dan Ryan

EMBED </>More Videos

Three men were injured early Friday when gunmen in two cars started firing at each other. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three men were injured early Friday when gunmen in two cars started firing at each other.

All lanes on the southbound side of the Day Ryan have reopened after authorities closed parts of the expressway due to the shooting.

Illinois State Police said shots rang out just after 1 a.m.

Police say occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other on the expressway.

Two men were shot in a white SUV in the outbound express lanes around 31st Street - one man was shot in the stomach, the other in the buttocks. They kept driving and got off the expressway at Garfield, where they apparently flagged a Chicago police officer for help.

The SUV was riddled with bullet holes. The two men were both taken to Stroger Hospital and are expected to be OK.

Another man was shot on LaSalle near the expressway and took himself to Mercy Hospital. LaSalle runs parallel to the expressway. It's not clear yet if that person was just walking by, or if he was somehow involved.

The southbound express lanes near 31st were closed for several hours during the investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newschicago shootingexpressway shootingChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Local governments caught off guard by Elon Musk's Hyperloop announcement
Trump to name financier as WH communications director
Trump shuffles legal team: Cobb takes lead from Kasowitz
More News
Top Stories
Chicago red-light camera settlement worth $38.75 million
Scammers use phony Facebook profiles to get money from users
OJ Simpson gets parole after nearly 9 years in prison
Man charged in Michigan City hit-and-run that killed child
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park singer, dead at 41
Teen fatally shot in Hammond while answering door
Norovirus confirmed in diner who reported eating at Chipotle
VIDEO: Man on top of moving CTA bus in Lincoln Park
Show More
Guard charged with battering man in bar brawl involving 'American Idol' singer
Teen and grandfather say monkey on the loose attacked them
Man charged with impersonating Cook County sheriff's deputy in Harvey
Suspect in murders of 4 Pennsylvania men had 40 prior encounters with police
More News
Top Video
Scammers use phony Facebook profiles to get money from users
Minneapolis police chief: Justine Damond didn't have to die
Chicago red-light camera settlement worth $38.75 million
VIDEO: Man on top of moving CTA bus in Lincoln Park
More Video