  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Trump's news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel... around 12:20 p.m. CDT
NEWS

3 killed in La Porte County semi crash; 2nd triple-fatal crash on US 20 in 2 months

EMBED </>More News Videos

Three people were killed in a crash Friday morning on U.S. 20 in La Porte County, Ind. (WLS)

ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (WLS) --
Three people were killed in a crash Friday morning on U.S. 20 in La Porte County, Ind. This is the second triple-fatal to occur on U.S. 20 in the last two months, the sheriff's office said.



Emergency crews from La Porte County and the Kankakee Township Fire Department responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a crash on U.S. 20 near County Road 300 East, about a mile west of Rolling Prairie, Ind. and 20 miles west of South Bend, Ind.

A westbound car and an eastbound semi tractor-trailer collided on U.S. 20, the sheriff's office said. All three people in the car were killed. The La Porte County coroner is working to identify the victims and notify their families.

The semi driver was not hurt. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the semi was hauling steel coils.

As of 10 a.m., U.S. 20 remained closed between State Road 39 and State Road 2 for reconstruction. The sheriff's office said U.S. 20 is expected to reopen before 11 a.m.

Investigators said weather was poor in the area at the time of the crash. Freezing rain and sleet was falling and temperatures were near freezing. But their investigation is ongoing. They have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

The sheriff's office said exactly two months ago, on Jan. 17, three other people were killed in a crash on U.S. 20, about three miles west of where Friday's crash occurred. Late on Jan. 16, two people were killed in a crash on U.S. 20.
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiessemi crashLa Porte
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Family of mom who allegedly abandoned child at supermarket speaks out
Search warrant executed on property where 2 Ind. girls found murdered
Munster High School student stuck, pinned by school bus
Body of 2-year-old found nearly 2 weeks after family car crashed
More News
Top Stories
Heather Mack gives up custody of Baby Stella
Catholics in Chicago get dispensation to eat corned beef Friday for St. Patrick's Day
Munster High School student stuck, pinned by school bus
Man charged in EMT's murder ran her over with stolen ambulance, police say
Body of 2-year-old found nearly 2 weeks after family car crashed
Meeting Charles Manson in prison made 'hair on the back of my neck' stand up
St. Patrick's Day 2017 deals and freebies
Show More
2 charged in connection with suicide of teen who was still bullied after death
Family of mom who allegedly abandoned child at supermarket speaks out
Search warrant executed on property where 2 Ind. girls found murdered
Boy, 5, choked unconscious by family dog pulling on scarf, police said
Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, 60, while fleeing police, CPD says
More News
Top Video
Blackhawks surprise young fans: 'Your rink is what you make it'
Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, 60, while fleeing police, CPD says
Boy, 3, accidentally shot while playing 'cops and robbers', police say
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Video