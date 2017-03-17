Three people were killed in a crash Friday morning on U.S. 20 in La Porte County, Ind. This is the second triple-fatal to occur on U.S. 20 in the last two months, the sheriff's office said.Emergency crews from La Porte County and the Kankakee Township Fire Department responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a crash on U.S. 20 near County Road 300 East, about a mile west of Rolling Prairie, Ind. and 20 miles west of South Bend, Ind.A westbound car and an eastbound semi tractor-trailer collided on U.S. 20, the sheriff's office said. All three people in the car were killed. The La Porte County coroner is working to identify the victims and notify their families.The semi driver was not hurt. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the semi was hauling steel coils.As of 10 a.m., U.S. 20 remained closed between State Road 39 and State Road 2 for reconstruction. The sheriff's office said U.S. 20 is expected to reopen before 11 a.m.Investigators said weather was poor in the area at the time of the crash. Freezing rain and sleet was falling and temperatures were near freezing. But their investigation is ongoing. They have not yet determined the cause of the crash.The sheriff's office said exactly two months ago, on Jan. 17, three other people were killed in a crash on U.S. 20, about three miles west of where Friday's crash occurred. Late on Jan. 16, two people were killed in a crash on U.S. 20.