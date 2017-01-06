NEWS

3 suspects sought in Oak Lawn armed robbery

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) --
Oak Lawn Police say they are looking for three men who robbed the Sportz Cutz in the 8800-block of South Cicero Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.

According to police, three men entered the Sportz Cutz with weapons drawn. They demanded cash and mobile phones from the people inside the business. The suspects then left on foot.

No one was injured.

The men are described as between 20 and 25 years old.

Investigators urged anyone with information to contact the Oak Lawn Police at (708) 422-8292.
Related Topics:
newsarmed robberyOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
President Obama 'Heartbroken' for Victims' Families After Fort Lauderdale Shooting
One size fits all: T-Mobile says unlimited plans will be only option
Charleston Church Shooting Victim Was Considering Retirement, Brother Says at Dylann Roof Sentencing
5 Dead, Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
More News
Top Stories
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting in Florida kills 5, injures 8
Judge denies bail for 4 Facebook Live torture suspects
SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer from Ind., has died
Man fatally shot in Evergreen Park Walgreens parking lot
Woman says Zion Dairy Queen owner called her a racial slur
Drill team no longer performing at Trump inauguration
Basketball player shot on Christmas Eve recovering
Show More
Plane skids off runway in Hobart, Ind.
After intel brief, Trump says hack had no impact on election
Man shot dead in parked car in Bronzeville
Blood donations help 7-year-old with heart condition
5 inmates injured in Cook County Jail fight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos