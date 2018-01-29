FOOD & DRINK

Panera Bread recalling cream cheese after listeria concerns

Panera Bread (Shutterstock.com file photo)

Panera Bread is recalling several kinds of cream cheese from its U.S. stores over fears of listeria contamination.

The restaurant chain issued the voluntary recall after a sample of one of its products tested positive for listeria.

The company is recalling all two and eight-ounce cream cheese products with an expiration date on or before the second of April 2018 (4/2/18).

"We have likewise ceased all manufacturing in the associated cream cheese facility," said Blaine Hurst, Panera's President and CEO.

Customers who have a container affected by the recall should discard them immediately and contact Panera Bread Customer Service at 1-855-6-PANERA (726372) or visit Panera.custhelp.com for a full refund.
