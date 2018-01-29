SPORTS

Chicago theaters showing new '85 Bears documentary Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new film about the 1985 Chicago Bears will be shown in theaters on Monday night only.

Fans might remember, shortly before they were called, "The Greatest Team in Football History," the Bears were one of the worst teams in the league.

The new documentary titled "85" tells the story of how the team turned it around. It features interviews with almost all the surviving members of the team, as well as former President Barack Obama and Bill Murray.

It will be screened at 7:30 p.m. at three Chicago theaters: AMC River East, the ShowPlace ICON and Regal Webster Place.
