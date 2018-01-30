VOTE 2018

Meet the Democratic Candidates forum from the 4th Congressional District

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Univision Chicago, ABC 7 Chicago, the League of Women Voters of Illinois, and the Little Village Chamber of Commerce partnered to host a Meet the Candidates Forum with the candidates running in the Democratic Primary race for the 4th Congressional District seat, Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

The forum was moderated by ABC 7's Political Reporter Craig Wall and Univision anchor Enrique Rodriguez at Mi Tierra Restaurant, 2528 South Kedzie, Chicago. (*Note: With only one Republican candidate running for the seat, there will not be a Republican Primary forum. The Republican candidate is Mark Lorch.) ABC 7 Chicago has been bringing candidate debates and forums to Chicagoans for more than two decades.

EMBED More News Videos

Part 1: Meet the Candidates Forum with the candidates running in the Democratic Primary race for the 4th Congressional District.

EMBED More News Videos

Part 2: Meet the Candidates Forum with the candidates running in the Democratic Primary race for the 4th Congressional District.

EMBED More News Videos

Part 3: Meet the Candidates Forum with the candidates running in the Democratic Primary race for the 4th Congressional District.

EMBED More News Videos

Part 4: Meet the Candidates Forum with the candidates running in the Democratic Primary race for the 4th Congressional District.

EMBED More News Videos

Part 5: Meet the Candidates Forum with the candidates running in the Democratic Primary race for the 4th Cong Dist

EMBED More News Videos

Part 6: Meet the Candidates Forum with the candidates running in the Democratic Primary race for the 4th Congressional District.

EMBED More News Videos

Part 7: Meet the Candidates Forum with the candidates running in the Democratic Primary race for the 4th Congressional District.



The Meet the Candidates Forum gave those living and working in the 4th Congressional District a chance to directly address problems and issue affecting their community. The event was streamed live on abc7chicago.com and on the ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page, Univisionchicago.com and the Univision Chicago Facebook page from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

The Democratic candidates running in the primary who participated in the forum include Sol Flores, Jesus Chuy Garcia, and Richard Gonzalez.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvoter infomationvote 2018Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
California voters recall judge over Stanford swimmer's sex assault sentence
Gov. Rauner, Pritzker to square off in Ill. gubernatorial election
Hardware problems delay DuPage County election results in Illinois primary
Bruce Rauner wins tight race against Jeanne Ives for GOP nomination
State Sen. Kwame Raoul declares victory in Democratic attorney general race
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News