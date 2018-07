Sears confirmed Wednesday that the company has decided to eliminate 220 positions from their corporate offices. The majority of the jobs were based in their Hoffman Estates office.The company said it was part of the restructuring program that began in 2017 to save $1.25 billion in costs.Several Sears stores were closed recently as part of the restructuring, including the one at the Orland Square Mall in Orland Park in early 2018.