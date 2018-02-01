Sales start Thursday at four local Carson's Department Stores that are closing.Locations include stores at the Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg and Riverside Plaza in Chicago. Clearance centers in Aurora and Morton Grove will also close this spring. The sales will run for 10-12 weeks.Carson's parent company, Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. announced the store closures Wednesday. A total of 42 locations are being closed nationwide, including Carson's stores in Danville and DeKalb and a Peoria Bergner's store."As part of the comprehensive turnaround plan we announced in November, we are taking the next steps in our efforts to move forward with a more productive store footprint," said Bill Tracy, president and chief executive officer for The Bon-Ton Stores. "Including other recently announced store closures, we expect to close a total of 47 stores in early 2018. We remain focused on executing our key initiatives to drive improved performance in an effort to strengthen our capital structure to support the business going forward."