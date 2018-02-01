1 injured when train strikes car in Dyer

DYER, Ind. (WLS) --
One person was injured when an Amtrak train struck a car in Dyer, Ind., Thursday afternoon.

Police said the Amtrak 51 train from New York City struck the vehicle at the intersection of 77th and Calumet. The 29-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one on the train was injured.

The train will remain at the intersection until the investigation is complete. Amtrak said the train was not damaged in the collision.

Police said there are no gates at this intersection, only warning lights.
