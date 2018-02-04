NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Mental health resources for children

Nearly 16 percent of Illinois high school students report that they've seriously considered attempting suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that approximately one in five children ages 13 to 18 experience a severe mental disorder at some point in their life.

So, how do parents know if their child is struggling with mental health issues? And if they are, what kind of help is available?

Nanette Silva, program director for the Community Memorial Foundation; Ryan Alderman, director of integrated behavioral health with Pillars Community Health; and Ian Andrews, a recovery support specialist with NAMI metro suburban, visited ABC7 to talk about the issue.

Mental Health First Aid: www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org
Ending the Silence: https://www.nami.org/find-support/nami-programs/nami-ending-the-silence
Crisis Text Line: www.crisistextline.org
Crisis Text Line: Text NOW to 741741

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

PART 1
EMBED More News Videos

Research shows that children struggle with mental health issues.

PART 2
EMBED More News Videos

Many resources are available for children struggling with mental health issues.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthnewsviewsmental healthdepressionsuicide
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: 50th anniversary of Special Olympics
Newsviews: Hiring ex-offenders
Newsviews: Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights
Newsviews: Planning for self-driving cars
Newsviews: Career service program helps LGBTQ youth, young adults
More newsviews
HEALTH & FITNESS
Monster truck delights children's hospital patients
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Consumer Reports: Best dishwasher detergents
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
ADHD study links teens' symptoms with digital media use
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News