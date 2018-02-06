Police: 2 robbed man in wheelchair on Blue Line train

Police are searching for two men who robbed a man in a wheelchair on a CTA train.

The victim was traveling on a Blue Line train near Damen Avenue at 2:37 p.m. on Jan. 18 when the suspects gained control of his wheelchair and tried to push him off.

After the suspects failed to get the victim off the train, they took his cellphone and fled.

Police have released a surveillance image of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8384.
