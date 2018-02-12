SHOPPING

Land of Nod closing all stores, will sell through Crate & Barrel

CHICAGO (WLS) --
All Land of Nod stores will be closing across the U.S., including one in Chicago, according to a company spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the company began rolling out products to select Crate & Barrel stores in the fall of 2017.

Going forward, the spokesman said, curated assortments of Land of Nod products will be available at 15 locations nationwide, including the North and Clybourn location in Lincoln Park.

The company's products will also continue to remain available online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingbusinessstore closingchildrenbabyu.s. & worldChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Amazon Prime Day sets new record
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
Amazon's Prime Day runs into early snags
Early deals to check out before Amazon Prime Day
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal
More Shopping
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News