RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Mother gets 7 days in jail for baptizing daughter

File photo (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
A Charlotte mother will be spending seven days in jail for getting her daughter baptized.

The court case goes back a couple of years to when Kendra Stocks and Paul Schaaf were in a custody battle over their daughter. According to court documents, the two could never agree on religion, WSOC reports.

Court records said Schaaf is a practicing Catholic who attends Mass every week, and that ultimately the court granted him final decision-making authority on all legal custody decisions, including decisions concerning religion.

Both parents were warned that they could go to jail if they ignored the warning.

But records indicate that the next day, Stocks went out and baptized her daughter, which Schaaf found out about on Facebook.

The court documents stated that "the mother has acted selfishly by depriving the father of the ability to be present at an event that was extraordinarily important to him."

The judge found Stocks in contempt of court and sentenced her to seven days in jail.

In contempt cases, a judge can order someone detained if they believe someone is improperly challenging or ignoring the court's authority; violators can be fined, jailed, or both.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionreligioncatholic churchnorth carolina newscharlotte newsNorth Carolina
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Chicago priests visit migrants living at long-term shelter in Texas
Chicago priests travel to border to see immigration crisis firsthand
St. Ann Catholic Church parishioners join St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pilsen
Muslims roast MAC Cosmetics for Ramadan-themed makeup tutorial video
Pope Francis tells gay man: 'God made you like that and loves you like that'
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News