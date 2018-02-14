Boy, 13, missing from Chicago's NW Side

Juan Garcia, 13.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a young boy who was reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side.

Juan Garcia, 13, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. February 13 in the 2000-block of North Kilbourn, police said. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, Adidas sweatpants and black gym shoes.

Garcia has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information about Garcia should contact Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrenchicago police departmentChicagoHermosa
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News