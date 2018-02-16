Get a free cupcake at Sam's Club this weekend

Looking for a post-Valentine's Day sugar fix? Sam's Club is giving away more than 350,000 free cupcakes this weekend.Full-size chocolate and vanilla cupcakes will be handed out from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, while supplies last.Sam's Club is offering the sweet treat in celebration of the retailer's announcement that "Plus" members will now receive free shipping on most items sold online.Sam's Club offers two membership plans, a "Club" membership for $45 annually, and a "Plus" membership for $100, which it says are the lowest membership fees in the warehouse channel.There are Sam's Club locations in Addison, Calumet City, Cicero, Des Plaines, Evanston, Evergreen Park, Hodgkins, Joliet, Merrillville, Montgomery, Northlake, Tinley Park, Elgin and Vernon Hills.