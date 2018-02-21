Hoffman Estates babysitter accused of abusing 5-month-old child

Delfina Bautista. (Hoffman Estates police)

A suburban babysitter has been accused of abusing a five-month-old baby, police said.

Hoffman Estates police arrested Delfina Bautista, 30, after the baby she was caring for was rushed to the hospital on Sunday.

Doctors said the baby girl had symptoms consistent with shaken baby syndrome and reported their findings to the Department of Child and Family Services. The child is still hospitalized in critical condition.

Bautista, of Hoffman Estates, has been charged with aggravated battery of a child/great bodily harm, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abuseHoffman Estates
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News