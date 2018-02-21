Hoffman Estates babysitter accused of abusing 5-month-old child

A suburban babysitter has been accused of abusing a five-month-old baby, police said.Hoffman Estates police arrested Delfina Bautista, 30, after the baby she was caring for was rushed to the hospital on Sunday.Doctors said the baby girl had symptoms consistent with shaken baby syndrome and reported their findings to the Department of Child and Family Services. The child is still hospitalized in critical condition.Bautista, of Hoffman Estates, has been charged with aggravated battery of a child/great bodily harm, police said.