$10,000 reward offered in the case of missing CDC employee

Timothy Cunningham was last seen leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (WGCL/Atlanta Police Dept.)

CNN
ATLANTA --
Two weeks have passed since Timothy Cunningham was last seen leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now a $10,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest or indictment. Those with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

Cunningham, 35, works as a team lead for the CDC's Division of Population Health.

Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.

His family found his phone, wallet, credit cards, keys and vehicle at his house located in the Bolton community.

He is described as a black male, 6'0", 200-pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact 911, or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personu.s. & worldcenters for disease controlGeorgia
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News