I-TEAM

Top Dems ask for info on Chicago banker tied to Manafort

By and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Top Democrats are asking the Pentagon for records about a Chicago banker linked to ex-Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort. Today, Rep. Elijah Cummings, the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and Rep. Stephen Lynch, the Ranking member of the Subcommittee on National Security sent a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis asking for information on Chicago banker Stephen Calk.

In the letter, they cite "'extremely troubling' press reports suggesting" that Calk "may have made loans of up to $16 million" to Manafort "in exchange for alleged promises to name him Secretary of the Army."

The congressmen also asked the Pentagon to provide a briefing and produce documents related to Calk by March 13th.

Neither Calk nor officials from his bank, The Federal Savings Bank, responded to I-Team requests for comment for this report.

CLICK HERE to read the letter.
PREVIOUS I-TEAM COVERAGE
Ex-Trump aide looped into Chicago banker's divorce case
Faced with his co-defendant's guilty plea on Friday and with a new indictment against him, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's name has also been dragged into a high-dollar Chicago divorce case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsI-Teamu.s. & worldrussia
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ex-Trump aide looped into Chicago banker's divorce case
I-TEAM
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
How the Russians penetrated Illinois election computers
Focus on body cameras after latest Chicago police shooting
How much would you pay? Chicago woman's interest rate was 145 percent
'Mad Dog' kidnapper admits setting fire to victim
More I-Team
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News