Man charged in sex assault of 16-year-old girl in Hebron, Ill.

Christopher Brown. (McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A 32-year-old man has been charged in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Hebron, Ill., the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said.

Police said the sexual assault occurred last Friday. On Saturday, family members of the 16-year-old girl call police to report the sexual assault.

Christopher Brown, of Hebron, was taken into custody on Sunday and already had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case. Police said that Brown attempted to solicit sex from the girl and when she refused, he sexually assaulted her.

Brown has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and solicitation of a sex act. Brown was given $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
