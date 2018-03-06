ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Blues Brothers' top movie on Illinois' '200 greatest' list

Actors Dan Aykroyd, left, and Jim Belushi perform as the Blues Brothers during the grand opening of the House of Blues restaurant and nightclub Nov. 24, 1996, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Peter Barreras)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Illinois residents have picked "The Blues Brothers" as the top movie in state history, making it the first item on a list of Illinois' top 200 people, places and things.

The list is being compiled as part of Illinois' bicentennial celebration. Every two weeks, people may cast votes online for their favorites in a new category. By early December voters will have selected 10 favorites in 20 categories.

More than 1,500 people voted on the first category, selecting the movie featuring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. The next movies selected were "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "A League of Their Own."

Voting is now open for the next category, top businesses.

Categories still to come include top musicians, books, inventions and scenic spots.

Top 10:

1. The Blues Brothers
2. Ferris Bueller's Day Off
3. A League of Their Own
4. The Fugitive
5. The Untouchables
6. The Sting
7. Chicago
8. Eight Men Out
9. Hoop Dreams
10. Ordinary People
WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Which state is the most fun?
Bonnie Hunt plays 'Gimmie a Hand'
'The Color Purple: The Musical' star Nikisha Williams performs
Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'
The dog days of summer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News