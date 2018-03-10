Missing person found in Plainfield retention pond

A body was found in a retention pond in Joliet Saturday. (Theresa Garcia)

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
Officials have identified a body found in a Plainfield retention pond Saturday as Kevin McKenna, 57, of Plainfield.

McKenna was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m. after he was found in the pond on the 2000 block of Wesmere Lakes Drive, according to the Will County Coroner's office.

McKenna had been missing since March 5, according to a Facebook post from his brother, Chuck McKenna. Chuck McKenna also said the retention pond is approximately one mile from McKenna's home.

The Will County Coroner's office said an autopsy will be performed Monday. The Will County Sheriff is investigating.

Foul play is not suspected, officials said.
