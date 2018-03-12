EDUCATION

St. Charles school board votes to close Fox Ridge Elementary

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) --
St. Charles School District 303 voted Monday night to close Fox Ridge Elementary School.

"We have some schools that are overutilized and some schools that are underutilized, so we're trying to balance that across the district," said Carol Smith, spokesperson for St. Charles Community Unit School District 303, at a Jan. 30 public meeting.

The school board said it decided to close Fox Ridge because of low enrollment. The plan is now to repurpose the school as an early childhood center.
