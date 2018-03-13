SPORTS

Former Cub Jake Arrieta writes thank you letter to Chicago after signing with Phillies

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws to the plate during the second inning of an opening day baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Former Cub Jake Arrieta has written a love letter to Chicago, and he posted it on Twitter.

In part, the letter says "We raised our children in Wrigleyville, one of the most iconic places in all of sports...Going to work every day was an honor for many reasons... Thanks to all Cubs fans around the world for standing with us and investing in us even when times were tough. You will all be missed dearly. Thanks for the memories."


Arrieta signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. The right-hander won a Cy Young Award with the Cubs and was also part of the 2016 World Series championship team.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsPhiladelphia Phillies
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Cubs look to stay hot against fading Cardinals
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Teenage baseball players' sportsmanship earns them honorary ESPY awards
Stewart, Loyd lead Storm past Sky 101-83
Monumental mashing: Ranking D.C.'s record 10 All-Star Game homers
More Sports
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News