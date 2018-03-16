Man arrested at Indiana White Castle with suspected 'one pot' meth lab

A man was arrested at a Hobart, Indiana, White Castle on Friday morning for possession of a suspected "one pot" meth lab.Police were responding to a call of a suspicious person at the White Castle in the 7900 block of East Ridge Road and found a man with a suspected "one pot" meth lab. The LaPorte County resident was taken into custody."One pot" or "shake-and-bake" meth labs are becoming more common, emergency responders say, because they require fewer resources and less time and knowledge to operate. Because of this they have greater potential to cause explosions, fires and chemical exposures.The Indiana State Police contained the chemicals from the suspected meth lab. Four Hobart police officers were treated for exposure to the chemicals.A White Castle representative said the location re-opened at 6 p.m. after an inspection from the Hobart Board of Health."We are proud of our White Castle team members who alerted local authorities about a suspicious customer, and thankful for the Hobart Police Department's rapid response," said White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson in a statement. "We are grateful to be part of a community where everyone looks out for one another, and works together to keep our neighborhoods safe."The investigation is ongoing; charges are expected.