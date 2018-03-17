Man stabbed on Metra MD-North train headed to Union Station

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A man was stabbed during an attempted robbery Saturday morning on a Metra train heading into Chicago.

The man was standing in the vestibule of a Milwaukee District-North Line train about 10:30 a.m. when five males tried to rob him, according to Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom.

During the robbery attempt, the man was stabbed under his left arm with an "unknown object," Dahlstrom said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The incident happened somewhere along the Milwaukee-District North Line past the Western Avenue station on an inbound train that was running express to Union Station, Dahlstrom said.

The incident remained under investigation by Metra police.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
metrastabbingChicagoUkrainian Village
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News