Man, 81, reported missing from Bronzeville

Woodrow Slaughter (Chicago police)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
An 81-year-old man was reported missing Sunday from the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Woodrow Slaughter was last seen Sunday in the area near 38th Street and King Drive, Chicago police said.

He was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and a Polo baseball cap, police said.

Slaughter was described as a 5-foot-9, 155 pound black man, with gray hair and medium complexion, police said. He has a slim build and is missing the tip an index finger.

Police described Slaughter as a "high risk missing" person, and asked anyone with information to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manChicagoBronzeville
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News