LOTTERY

Forest Park retiree wins $4.25M in Illinois Lottery

Charles Vincent won $4.25 million when he matched all six numbers in the Lotto Quick Pick drawing on January 22. (Illinois Lottery)

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A west suburban Forest Park retiree is now a millionaire after hitting the jackpot in the Illinois Lottery.

Charles Vincent won $4.25 million when he matched all six numbers in the Lotto Quick Pick drawing on January 22, the Illinois Lottery said.

Vincent purchased the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 7749 W. Roosevelt Road in Forest Park. The store received a $42,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The longtime lotto player said he plans to use his winnings to remodel his home and take a river cruise in Europe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeillinoislotteryChicagoForest Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $375M
Mega Millions jackpot at $340M for winning numbers drawing Friday
Mega Millions jackpot is $306 million for Tuesday's drawing
Lottery ticket worth $2M sold in Willowbrook
More lottery
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $375M
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Mega Millions jackpot at $340M for winning numbers drawing Friday
How much would you pay? Chicago woman's interest rate was 145 percent
Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News