Reward for information in shooting death of Terrell Jones raised to $10K

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a Streets and Sanitation worker has now reached $10,000.


Terrell Jones was a passenger in a car on the South Side, near 50th Street and Ashland Avenue, the night of March 17 when two men got out of a dark-colored SUV and started shooting.

The driver, a 27-year-old-man, sustained a graze injury to the right hand. Jones sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victims drove to the 7th District Police Station on 63rd Street for help and were transported to Stroger Hospital, where Jones was pronounced dead.

Police believe Jones, a father of three, was on his way home at the time of the incident.

The reward is for information leading to an arrest in Jones's death. Police do not believe he was the intended target.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingman killedrewardChicagoBack of the Yards
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News