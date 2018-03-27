After 22 years, man exonerated in Humboldt Park murder

After a request from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office Tuesday, a judge vacated the conviction and dismissed all charges against a 44-year-old man convicted in a 1995 Chicago murder.Ricardo Rodriguez has been incarcerated for 22 years. His conviction resulted in a revocation of Rodriguez's permanent resident status. At the time of the crime, he was a lawful permanent resident.Rodriguez was not immediately released Tuesday and remains in custody in Dixon, Ill. due to questions about his legal status.Rodriguez was sentenced to at least 60 years for a 1995 Humboldt Park murder. His conviction was based on the investigation of disgraced, retired Chicago Police Det. Reynaldo Guevara. Multiple convictions of men who spent decades in prison in Guevara-investigated cases have been vacated."For decades the community has known that Det. Guevara was involved in wrongful convictions, and we are grateful that the courts are taking notice and that Kim Foxx's office took action in this case," said Rodriguez's attorney Tara Thompson.