After 22 years, man exonerated in Humboldt Park murder

CHICAGO (WLS) --
After a request from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office Tuesday, a judge vacated the conviction and dismissed all charges against a 44-year-old man convicted in a 1995 Chicago murder.

Ricardo Rodriguez has been incarcerated for 22 years. His conviction resulted in a revocation of Rodriguez's permanent resident status. At the time of the crime, he was a lawful permanent resident.

Rodriguez was not immediately released Tuesday and remains in custody in Dixon, Ill. due to questions about his legal status.

Rodriguez was sentenced to at least 60 years for a 1995 Humboldt Park murder. His conviction was based on the investigation of disgraced, retired Chicago Police Det. Reynaldo Guevara. Multiple convictions of men who spent decades in prison in Guevara-investigated cases have been vacated.

"For decades the community has known that Det. Guevara was involved in wrongful convictions, and we are grateful that the courts are taking notice and that Kim Foxx's office took action in this case," said Rodriguez's attorney Tara Thompson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wrongful convictionwrongfully accusedHumboldt Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Two exonerated men face deportation
Man exonerated in case linked to disgraced Chicago detective
Man freed, charges dropped at hearing for pending murder retrial
Man freed on wrongful conviction sues former CPD officer
Judge dismisses double murder case, frees inmate after 23 years in prison
Men fighting for freedom claim CPD detective coerced confessions
2 men released from prison after 1993 murder charges dropped
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News