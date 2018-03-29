WEATHER

Cold blast will arrive in time for Easter Sunday

Cheryl L. Scott
CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you think it's cold now, just wait! Another blast of cold air will be moving in just in time for the Easter holiday.

You will need plenty of layers for any outdoor activities and Easter Egg hunts.

Highs on Saturday will climb to near 50 degrees. Expect rainy conditions early Saturday with a cold front moving through.

Behind this front, temperatures will start to drop late Saturday. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the 20s, and highs only rebound into the 30s Sunday afternoon.

This will be the coldest Easter Sunday in 22 years for Chicago. The last Easter with highs only in the 30s occurred on April 7, 1996 when we reached a high of 39 degrees.

The coldest Easter Sunday in Chicago: 19 degrees on March 25, 1894

The warmest Easter Sunday in Chicago: 85 degrees on April 10, 1977
